Clarius Group LLC Acquires 960 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 79,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.2% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.92. 823,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,900,770. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

