Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,943,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

