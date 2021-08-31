Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 237,003 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,003 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $29,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,851,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,234,000 after buying an additional 698,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after buying an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,481,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,240,000 after buying an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.76. 314,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,841. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.