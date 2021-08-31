Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) is TT International Asset Management LTD’s 9th Largest Position

TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,105 shares during the period. Ozon accounts for approximately 4.6% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned about 0.84% of Ozon worth $100,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ozon by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Ozon by 17.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ozon during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ozon during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ozon during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of OZON stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. Ozon Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

