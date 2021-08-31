Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 600 iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.70. 60,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $85.53.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.