Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 340,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 20.8% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $75,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.28. 131,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,131. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $233.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.45 and a 200 day moving average of $217.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.