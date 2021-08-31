alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut alstria office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

alstria office REIT stock remained flat at $$20.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

