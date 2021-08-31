Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,875 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $53,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $4.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $844.98. 10,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $818.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $746.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

