-$0.15 EPS Expected for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

