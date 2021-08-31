Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $59.90 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $59,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 799,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,379 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $643.87. 36,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $577.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.85 and a 1-year high of $643.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.