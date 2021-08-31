Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyliion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,244,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $5,989,625. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after buying an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hyliion by 4,138.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,107 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 81.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 125.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HYLN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. 70,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.77. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

