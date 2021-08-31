NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post $143.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.54 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $140.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $582.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $606.70 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,091. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.