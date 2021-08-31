American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

AMWD stock traded down $9.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.53. 17,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 8,203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

