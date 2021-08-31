Insider Selling: Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Sells 109,454 Shares of Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) insider Nicholas Vetch sold 109,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.34), for a total value of £1,704,198.78 ($2,226,546.62).

Nicholas Vetch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Nicholas Vetch sold 3,242 shares of Big Yellow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51), for a total transaction of £48,403.06 ($63,238.91).

Shares of BYG stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,525 ($19.92). 416,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,077. The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,573 ($20.55). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,430.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,278.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYG shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

