Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,609,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,895. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.