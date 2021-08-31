Clarius Group LLC Has $14.87 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.24 on Tuesday, reaching $2,899.05. 20,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,429. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,919.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,632.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,366.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

