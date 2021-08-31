Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 165,000 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Bumble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,435. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.