60,000 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.54. 17,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

