$42.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report $42.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.80 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $45.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $171.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $177.48 million, with estimates ranging from $175.76 million to $179.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boit C F David bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.65. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,435. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

