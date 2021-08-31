CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Million

Brokerages predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will post $3.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $4.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $24.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $33.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.22 million, with estimates ranging from $42.20 million to $56.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,257. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 245,268 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,361,000. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

