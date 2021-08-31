Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.23. 250,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,229. The company has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

