-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 17,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 94,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $803,596. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after buying an additional 331,281 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 324,526 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,544 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

VAPO stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,169. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39.

Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

