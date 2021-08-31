Clarius Group LLC Buys 606 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 15.3% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,563,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,905,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,090,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.34. The stock had a trading volume of 223,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,229. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $348.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

