Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.16. The company had a trading volume of 345,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.