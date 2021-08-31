National Bank of Canada (NA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA):
- 8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$98.00 to C$102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$101.00 to C$103.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$109.00 to C$112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$104.00 to C$106.00.
- 8/17/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00.
Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,115. The company has a market cap of C$33.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$62.50 and a 12-month high of C$101.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$95.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.26.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 EPS for the current fiscal year.
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.