National Bank of Canada (NA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$106.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$98.00 to C$102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$99.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$101.00 to C$103.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$109.00 to C$112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$104.00 to C$106.00.

8/17/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$109.00.

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,115. The company has a market cap of C$33.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$62.50 and a 12-month high of C$101.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$95.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.26.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

