Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,890,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.26. 8,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,401. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.46 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

