60,000 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 57.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,846 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.43. The stock had a trading volume of 58,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

