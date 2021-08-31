Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,072,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of SMIHU stock remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,055. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.