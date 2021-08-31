Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 110,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,509,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.92.

Shares of XPO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 28,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,275. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

