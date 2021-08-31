PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 20,139 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Union Pacific worth $384,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.36. 103,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,153. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

