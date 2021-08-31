Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Update

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 578,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 727,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of Orgenesis stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. 648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,022. Orgenesis has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 million, a P/E ratio of 264.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.12. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 192.07% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orgenesis by 225.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Orgenesis by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

