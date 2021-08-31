ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ObsEva by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,431,647 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 597,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 241,684 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ObsEva by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 208,177 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ObsEva by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 165,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OBSV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of OBSV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 51,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $174.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.75. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

