Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is RB Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.75. 214,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $381.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.