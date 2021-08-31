Summit Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.64. The company had a trading volume of 208,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,584. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $455.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

