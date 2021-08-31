BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0042 (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $369.45 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00073070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000181 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008331 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002827 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

