Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 146,354 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.90. 5,512,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,471. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. Analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.