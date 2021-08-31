Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce $336.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Arvinas posted sales of $7.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,325.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $363.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.08 million to $672.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.50 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $142.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

ARVN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,721. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45.

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,055 shares of company stock valued at $12,350,905 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after buying an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arvinas by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after buying an additional 778,093 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,008,000 after purchasing an additional 509,173 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

