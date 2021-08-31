-$0.60 EPS Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIXX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $2,953,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 47.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 127.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.41. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

