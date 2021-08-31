Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases 202,477 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,477 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for about 1.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $38,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 185.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 27.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. The company had a trading volume of 670,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,725,408. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

