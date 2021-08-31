S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.76. 29,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,015. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.78. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

