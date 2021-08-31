Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Square were worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the first quarter valued at $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Square by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,044,494.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.11. 335,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,677,634. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.93. The company has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.80, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

