Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.83. 1,397,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,450,078. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

