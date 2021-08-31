Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,041 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 2.96% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 291,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 76,795 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 124,080 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

LEMB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $45.54.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.