$76.30 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post $76.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $286.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $289.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $407.44 million, with estimates ranging from $398.02 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLS. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of Telos stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.98. 16,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

In other news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,210 shares of company stock valued at $23,685,697 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Telos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

