Brokerages Set Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) PT at $6.20

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. WH Ireland upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

BKRIY stock remained flat at $$6.20 during trading on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

