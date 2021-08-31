Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PVCT stock remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

