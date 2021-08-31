Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Declines By 29.1%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 3,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,933. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. ProtoKinetix has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

