PowerPool Price Reaches $1.66 (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $56.32 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,894,723 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

