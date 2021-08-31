Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

8/14/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

8/13/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Rackspace Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

7/8/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,031. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

