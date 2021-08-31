Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/17/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.
- 8/14/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “
- 8/13/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.
- 8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 8/12/2021 – Rackspace Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2021 – Rackspace Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “
- 7/8/2021 – Rackspace Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rackspace Technology Inc. provides technology services which design, build and operate cloud environments. Rackspace Technology Inc. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “
NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,031. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
