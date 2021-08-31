Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Holdings Increased by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 49,180 shares during the quarter. Oxford Lane Capital comprises 0.3% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $895,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OXLC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. 12,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,312. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.